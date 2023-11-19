3,377 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Shares of UPS opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

