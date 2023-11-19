eCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.12 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $574.52 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,485.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00623502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00129343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,556,185,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.