Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

