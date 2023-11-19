AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.