McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

