AXS Investments LLC Trims Stake in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,977 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.73% of High Tide worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HITI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 477,879 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. High Tide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.14 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

