AXS Investments LLC Purchases 15,496 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $273.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

