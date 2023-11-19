Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 546,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

