Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,587 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJS opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.