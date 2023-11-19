Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $1,724,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $268.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $256.33 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

