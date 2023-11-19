Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

