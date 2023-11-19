Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

