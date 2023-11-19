Hooked Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.31 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $54.66 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.93683878 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,111,499.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

