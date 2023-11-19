Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 1.5 %

PGR stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.