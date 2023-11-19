Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $462.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a 200-day moving average of $453.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

