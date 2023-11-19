US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

