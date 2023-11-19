Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

