Nwam LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

