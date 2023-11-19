Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

