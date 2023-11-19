Shelton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.