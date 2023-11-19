Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,364 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $47,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FISV opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.