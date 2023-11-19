Shelton Capital Management Acquires 19,970 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 413.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

