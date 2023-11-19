Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.96 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

