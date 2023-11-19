Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $54.52 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $54,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $91.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

