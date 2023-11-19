Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $46,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

