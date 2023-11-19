12,960 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

