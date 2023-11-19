Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,446 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $24.81 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.