Shelton Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Target stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

