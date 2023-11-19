Shelton Capital Management Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

