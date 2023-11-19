Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $49,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX opened at $115.94 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

