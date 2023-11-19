Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

