Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,415 shares of company stock valued at $35,288,340. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $417.61 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $425.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.89 and its 200 day moving average is $348.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

