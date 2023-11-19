Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

