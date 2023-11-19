Shelton Capital Management Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1,012.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.