Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

