ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.74% of ATI worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

