Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 40,478 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Tenable worth $38,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,813,852. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.48 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

