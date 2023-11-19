Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 784.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $10,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

