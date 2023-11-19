Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Digital worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 392,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,098,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 4.23.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

