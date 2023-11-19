Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.08% of SandRidge Energy worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.33.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SD shares. TheStreet upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SandRidge Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at SandRidge Energy

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.