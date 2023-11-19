Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 79,674 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,674 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock worth $855,018 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

