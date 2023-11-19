Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,257 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

