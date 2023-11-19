Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.41% of Orion worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OEC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.52. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.32%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.