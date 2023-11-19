Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,070 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $39,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

