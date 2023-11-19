Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 269,148 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,148 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.77% of GoPro worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $4.30 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GoPro

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.