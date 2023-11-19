Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 237,009 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,009 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Okta worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Up 0.9 %

OKTA opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

