Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

