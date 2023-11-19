Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of SP Plus worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,918,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

