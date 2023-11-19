Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $536.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.50 and its 200-day moving average is $498.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $553.00. The stock has a market cap of $496.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.