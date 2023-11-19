Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

